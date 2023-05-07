Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) versus 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Financial Comparison

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) and Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.0% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Lynas Rare Earths shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Lynas Rare Earths’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A -$66.71 million ($1.32) -3.50 Lynas Rare Earths $839.27 million 4.98 $392.37 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Lynas Rare Earths has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials.

5E Advanced Materials has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lynas Rare Earths has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Lynas Rare Earths’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5E Advanced Materials N/A -96.48% -67.82% Lynas Rare Earths N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for 5E Advanced Materials and Lynas Rare Earths, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lynas Rare Earths 0 0 0 0 N/A

5E Advanced Materials presently has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 455.56%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Lynas Rare Earths.

Summary

5E Advanced Materials beats Lynas Rare Earths on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

