LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 119,851 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $24,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.8% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $16,520,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 737.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,304,000 after purchasing an additional 249,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of LYB opened at $92.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.35. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.37.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

