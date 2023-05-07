Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.22.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.15. Magnite has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 48.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.