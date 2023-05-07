Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 71.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $45.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.58 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 61.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAIN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Earl Jackson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.20 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,266.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Earl Jackson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.20 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,266.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $232,518.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,694 shares of company stock valued at $619,006 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Further Reading

