Malaga Financial (MLGF) & Its Competitors Financial Survey

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Rating) is one of 316 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Malaga Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Malaga Financial and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Malaga Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Malaga Financial N/A $21.35 million 8.37 Malaga Financial Competitors $1.82 billion $330.41 million 9.19

Malaga Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Malaga Financial. Malaga Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

Malaga Financial has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malaga Financial’s rivals have a beta of 0.60, meaning that their average stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Malaga Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Malaga Financial pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 26.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Malaga Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Malaga Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malaga Financial N/A N/A N/A Malaga Financial Competitors 24.81% 13.03% 1.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Malaga Financial and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malaga Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Malaga Financial Competitors 914 7661 6635 305 2.41

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 52.05%. Given Malaga Financial’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Malaga Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Malaga Financial rivals beat Malaga Financial on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Malaga Financial

(Get Rating)

Malaga Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal, checking, savings, business, money market, and business banking checking accounts, certificates of deposit, business loans, and business banking and lending services. The company was founded on March 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Malaga Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malaga Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.