Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Marathon Petroleum Price Performance
NYSE:MPC opened at $106.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $138.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.
Marathon Petroleum Company Profile
Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.
