Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.51 and last traded at $6.51. 150,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35,871% from the average session volume of 417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18.

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

