Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Trading Down 5.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00. The stock traded as low as C$12.74 and last traded at C$12.89. Approximately 109,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 208,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.58.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRE. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Martinrea International

In other news, Director Frank Patrick D’eramo purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,741.00. In other news, Director Frank Patrick D’eramo purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,741.00. Also, Senior Officer Alfredo Alonso bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. Corporate insiders own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Martinrea International Stock Down 10.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.45. The company has a market cap of C$979.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.13.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.10. Martinrea International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.17 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.3544093 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Stories

