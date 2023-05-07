Matrix Service (MTRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Matrix Service to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.42). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $193.84 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Matrix Service to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $5.45 on Friday. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $147.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the first quarter worth about $112,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

