Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Euronet Worldwide

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $441,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,378.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of EEFT opened at $110.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.34. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $123.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.04.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $865.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.14 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EEFT. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

Featured Stories

