Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,467 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Cellebrite DI worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 472,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 48,280 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 30.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,952,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,935 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 13.1% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,472,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after purchasing an additional 402,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 8.2% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CLBT. TheStreet upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $6.22.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.78 million. Cellebrite DI had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 34.28%. On average, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

