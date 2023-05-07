Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN opened at $186.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.28 and a 52-week high of $263.81. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 0.89%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total transaction of $1,459,491.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,474,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,039,664.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,948 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total transaction of $1,459,491.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,474,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,039,664.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total value of $3,002,515.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,555,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,855,571.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,949 shares of company stock worth $25,400,272 over the last 90 days. 39.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MORN. Redburn Partners downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

