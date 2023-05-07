Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 353,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,634,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.99% of Shutterstock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 1.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 6.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 5,400 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $406,296.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,449,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,449,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 5,400 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $406,296.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,449,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,449,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 7,000 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $542,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,140.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,535 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,010. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shutterstock Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.11 and its 200 day moving average is $62.42. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $81.23.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $217.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.87 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 26.63%. Analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Shutterstock Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

