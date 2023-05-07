Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 736 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $74.55 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.53. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.