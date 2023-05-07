Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 168.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 2,263.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $78.89 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $80.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.91.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

