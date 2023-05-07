Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 444.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 504,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,301,000 after purchasing an additional 411,693 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1,657.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 376,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,075,000 after purchasing an additional 355,127 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1,055.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,467,000 after purchasing an additional 265,679 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,334,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,615,000 after purchasing an additional 206,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1,124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 150,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,814,000 after purchasing an additional 138,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CNXC shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Concentrix stock opened at $86.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $85.47 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.70 and its 200 day moving average is $125.30.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.98%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

