Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,049 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $46,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,924 shares of company stock worth $13,438,866 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $385.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $378.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.26.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

