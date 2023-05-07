Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,993 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $13,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,910,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,538 shares during the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 539,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,721,000 after purchasing an additional 367,990 shares during the last quarter. Styrax Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,893,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after acquiring an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 371.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,791,000 after acquiring an additional 237,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. Elastic has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $91.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In related news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $120,289.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,258.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $230,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $120,289.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,258.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

