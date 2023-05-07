Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,044 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 35,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Medtronic by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,010,896 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $156,287,000 after acquiring an additional 149,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

NYSE:MDT opened at $90.06 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $106.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day moving average of $81.74. The firm has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

