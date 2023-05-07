MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLNK. Wolfe Research downgraded MeridianLink from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MeridianLink from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on MeridianLink from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE MLNK opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -105.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MeridianLink has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $18.84.

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $70.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.77 million. On average, analysts predict that MeridianLink will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other MeridianLink news, insider Chris Maloof sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $27,118.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,989 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,490.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in MeridianLink during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in MeridianLink by 610.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in MeridianLink by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MeridianLink by 261.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in MeridianLink during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

