Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in EQT by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in EQT by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 135,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:EQT opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.94. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.35.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

