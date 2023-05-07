Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lucid Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,587,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lucid Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,179,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lucid Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,952,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000,000 after acquiring an additional 129,252 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Lucid Group by 888.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,821,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lucid Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,810,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,260,000 after acquiring an additional 428,124 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Lucid Group stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 214.49% and a negative return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $257.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

