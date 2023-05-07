Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 12,575 EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 40,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,260,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 27,742 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in EZCORP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 312,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 93,556 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP Stock Performance

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $9.18 on Friday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. EZCORP had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $264.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.14 million. Analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

EZCORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.