Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,899 Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Wolfspeed by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:WOLF opened at $40.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average of $68.39. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $125.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. Analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WOLF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,993.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wolfspeed news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 10,566 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

