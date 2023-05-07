Metis Global Partners LLC Buys Shares of 17,681 FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,681 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,397,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 48,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 552,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 224,116 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 535,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 64,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 405,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 301,269 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded FutureFuel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

FutureFuel Price Performance

FF stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $336.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.87. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.82 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 3.84%.

FutureFuel Profile

(Get Rating)

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.