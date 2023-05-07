Metis Global Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,602 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $390,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 17.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 10.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 243.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 197,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after buying an additional 140,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GoDaddy stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $85.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.36% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $89,727.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,041,701.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $89,727.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,041,701.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $295,015.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,578,446.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,952 shares of company stock worth $1,896,352. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

Further Reading

