Metis Global Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,597 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.77.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 5.2 %
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.57) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.
Featured Articles
