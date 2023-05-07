Metis Global Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,597 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $75.61 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $76.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.57) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.