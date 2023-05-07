Metis Global Partners LLC Buys Shares of 64,603 Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 64,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Gannett by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Gannett by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

GCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Gannett from $2.60 to $1.70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gannett in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

GCI opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 23.21%.

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

