Metis Global Partners LLC Cuts Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 40.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in AerCap by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

AerCap Price Performance

AerCap stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.99.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

