Metis Global Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 28.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,468 shares in the company, valued at $7,762,693. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 173,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,693. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.83.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Matador Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

