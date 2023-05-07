Metis Global Partners LLC Has $203,000 Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,799 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 118,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 721,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 4,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,405,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $283,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955,650 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KGC. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -25.53%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

