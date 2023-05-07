Metis Global Partners LLC Has $221,000 Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Catalent by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Catalent by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Catalent by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Catalent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Stock Down 3.0 %

Catalent stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair cut shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $78.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

