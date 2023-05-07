Metis Global Partners LLC Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 30,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,276 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,043,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,130,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Wipro by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 151,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 45,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

WIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.10 to $3.90 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wipro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.49.

WIT stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

