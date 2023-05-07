Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 3.9 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on KKR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average is $51.73. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -45.59%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

