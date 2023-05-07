Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $176,000 in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 75.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,681,000 after purchasing an additional 864,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 45.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 682,040 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,388.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 508,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 473,976 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 59.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 409,305 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 191.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 490,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 322,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

PAAS stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 202.56 and a beta of 1.21. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $24.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $375.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAAS. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

