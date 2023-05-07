Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $207,000 in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 66.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 431.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $80.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.83. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $112.78.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

