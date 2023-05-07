Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $266,000 in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 268.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.29 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.39 and its 200 day moving average is $99.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. Oppenheimer lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.65.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $7,196,515 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

