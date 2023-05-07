Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $267,000 in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,395,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,268,717,000 after purchasing an additional 146,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,089,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,758,000 after purchasing an additional 66,356 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,348,000 after purchasing an additional 235,014 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,662,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LW opened at $112.09 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.59 and a 12 month high of $113.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.67 and its 200-day moving average is $95.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

