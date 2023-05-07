Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $87,000 in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,165 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

VAALCO Energy stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $458.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $96.59 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on EGY shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

