Metis Global Partners LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,936,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 198,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after acquiring an additional 116,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after acquiring an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,994,000. Finally, Marshfield Associates boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 471,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,303,000 after acquiring an additional 57,911 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $311.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $291.00 and a 12 month high of $426.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $318.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.93.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.27.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.