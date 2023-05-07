Metis Global Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,056 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.76.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $55.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.17. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

