Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,437 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITUB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 114,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $5.22 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

