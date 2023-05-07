Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,962 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,117.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA opened at $31.97 on Friday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.45.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 18.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Loop Capital raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Argus cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

