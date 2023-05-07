Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 311.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

MPW opened at $8.61 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.47%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

