Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

