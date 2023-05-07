Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 545 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in UFP Industries by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 353,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,054,000 after purchasing an additional 76,568 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in UFP Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William G. Currie sold 46,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $3,985,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,827. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,640.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,106,975. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFP Industries Trading Up 2.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

UFPI stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.22.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.33. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

See Also

