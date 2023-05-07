Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 6,282 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,282 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 43,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BB shares. TD Securities raised BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $130,737.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,772.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $4.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.59.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 111.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

