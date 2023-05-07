Metis Global Partners LLC Takes $147,000 Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Plug Power by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Plug Power stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $220.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 103.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

