Metis Global Partners LLC Takes $149,000 Position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAKE. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 64.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 511.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 28.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 37.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE opened at $11.89 on Friday. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $87.63 million, a P/E ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67.

Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LAKE shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. It operates through the Domestic and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire-retardant rated rainwear, and fire-retardant protective clothing.

