Metis Global Partners LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,445 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 97.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,728.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 133.3% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $13.41 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RIVN. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.30.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

